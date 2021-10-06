Arkansas House, Senate panels OK new congressional map

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have advanced a congressional redistricting proposal that would split up the state’s most populous and heavily Democratic county among three U.S. House districts.

The House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committees on Tuesday endorsed identical versions of the redistricting map.

The proposals, House Bill 1982 and Senate Bill 743, include a plan to divide up Pulaski County among the state’s 1st, 2nd and 4th congressional districts.

Pulaski County includes Little Rock and is currently in the state’s 2nd District.