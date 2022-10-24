LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Conway man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection will remain in jail until a December hearing after a court ruling Monday.

Peter Stager is currently jailed for charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection in Washington, D.C.

A status conference in his case was held Monday afternoon before Judge Rudolph Contreras. Stager was assigned a second status conference on Dec. 20 at that hearing. The judge also ruled that Stager remains incarcerated.

In assigning the new date, the court also waived the terms of the Speedy Trial Act from Oct. 24 to Dec. 20. Stager’s attorneys had earlier asked for an extension of a speedy trial deadline on Oct. 17 so they could review the large quantity of evidence involved in the case.

Stager was arrested in Conway on Jan. 14, 2021, and indicted with eight other men for his role in the insurrection.

A person identified as Stager is seen beating a capitol police officer with a flagpole with an American flag attached inside the Capitol building.

The same person is seen during the protests, but before entering the building, saying to a video camera, “Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor,” while pointing at the Capitol building. The man in the video continues, “Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.”

By the time of Stager’s Conway arrest, he had shorter hair and a goatee compared to the long hair and beard seen on the man in the video.

Court records show Stager was offered a plea arrangement on June 30. Attorneys had stated earlier that the plea agreement was being negotiated.

Stager is currently facing seven charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Stager is one of four Arkansas residents charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.