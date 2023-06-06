LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The attorney for Jan. 6 insurrectionist Richard “BigO” Barnett has filed an appeal of his conviction and sentencing.

Barnett was sentenced in District of Columbia federal court in May to 54 months in prison for charges related to his entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. During the insurrection, Barnett was seen with his feet on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk in widely circulated photographs.

In the two-sentence filing, Barnett’s attorney Jonathan S. Gross of Baltimore also asked for Barnett to be assigned a new lawyer “pursuant to the Criminal Justice Act for the purpose of his appeal.”

Comes now Defendant Richard Barnett, by counsel, and notes his appeal of his final judgment, conviction, and sentencing to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Further, Defendant respectfully requests he be appointed new counsel pursuant to the Criminal Justice Act for purposes of his appeal. Appeal filing for Richard Barnett

Barnett remains at his home in Gravette pending transfer to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Gross had earlier filed a request for Barnett’s date to report to prison to be delayed until Aug. 22 and for him to be assigned to a minimum-security prison more than 500 miles from his home. Both of these requests were denied.