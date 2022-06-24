LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Supreme Court has officially announced their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which brings an end to constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for almost 50 years.

With the decision lifted, half of the states in the U.S. are expected to place bans on abortion, including the state of Arkansas, which already has a trigger law that was enacted in 2019 in the event that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

When the Arkansas Human Life Protection Act was passed, it included a provision that would allow the state’s Attorney General to certify the outlaw of abortion in the state.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a tweet in support of the decision, reiterating the position that “Arkansas is a pro-life state.”

“For decades I have said Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. Today, the Supreme Court overturned the abortion ruling and returned the issue to the states. Arkansas is a pro-life state, and we are able now to protect life.”

Another lawmaker from the Natural State celebrating the Supreme Court’s decision is Senator Tom Cotton, who stated that Roe v. Wade was a “tragic mistake.”

“Roe was a tragic mistake, taking from the American people and their elected representatives a deeply moral question. The Supreme Court has finally corrected this mistake and I highly commend the millions of Americans who toiled for years to achieve this great victory for unborn life and self-government.”

Senator John Boozman also issued a tweet celebrating the saving of “innocent lives.”

“The SCOTUS decision affirming there’s no constitutional right to indiscriminately sacrifice the lives of children in their mothers’ wombs is the culmination of decades of work to correct the tragic, deadly lie that unborn babies are expendable and undeserving of protection.”

Congressman Steve Womack also issued a statement saying the ruling “rightfully restores the American people’s ability to protect babies.”

“The dignity and value of each human life has been upheld. This decision rightfully restores the American people’s ability to protect babies and recognizes the science-backed truths of the humanity of the unborn. The Supreme Court’s duty is to follow the Constitution and enact jurisprudence based in fact. Today, reason—not bullying and intimidation tactics—prevailed. Arkansans celebrate knowing the innocent lives and morality at the heart of this case have been given a voice.”

Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman also issued a reaction to the ruling, stating that he is ecstatic about the decision and hopes to see all Americans reject “the horrors of abortion.”

“I am ecstatic to see the U.S. Supreme Court today rectify its 1973 decision by reversing Roe v. Wade and sending the issue of abortion back to the States. Life is a right. Abortion is not. Our system of government is not based on unelected judges creating a right that doesn’t exist in the Constitution. A new day has dawned in America, and many innocent lives will be saved in the years to come. Make no mistake, we must help struggling women and ensure they have every resource they need throughout and after pregnancy. Women will always have choices. As many as two million U.S. families are looking to adopt at any given time, while roughly 700,000 abortions are performed each year. Each of these precious lives could have a family ready and willing to provide a loving home. I look forward to a day when all Americans reject the horrors of abortion in their own states to ensure the right of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for every child.”

Another Arkansas lawmaker who is pleased with the decision is Congressman French Hill who issued a statement of support.

“As a man of faith and as a father, I have always and will continue to support policies that uplift families and value life. I am pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision today, that elevates life by affirming that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.”

Congressman Rick Crawford also applauded the decision, stating that we must “fight to protect vulnerable mothers from the greed of the abortion industry.”