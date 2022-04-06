ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of April being National Financial Literacy Month, personal finance website WalletHub has conducted a study researching the most and least financially literate states and found Arkansas at the bottom of the list.

The study uses a data set of 17 key metrics, including the results of WalletHub’s WalletLiteracy Survey, which range from high-school financial literacy grades to the share of adults with a rainy-day fund.

Nebraska is No. 1 on the list, followed by Utah, Virginia, Colorado and New Hampshire, the latter of which also ranks No. 1 in WalletLiteracy and Financial Knowledge & Education.

At the bottom of the list, Arkansas sits at No. 51 as the District of Columbia is included in the study. In front of it is Louisiana, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Alaska.

Arkansas also finishes 42nd in WalletLiteracy, 41st in Financial Planning & Habits, and 51st in Financial Knowledge & Education.

According to the study, the U.S. ended 2021 with close to $1 trillion in total credit-card debt. WalletHub says the debt is unsurprising, considering that less than half of adults actually have a budget.

