Arkansas linemen heading to Virginia to help with winter weather clean-up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Winter weather continues to move east causing some states to declare a state of emergency.

Virginia is one state especially hard hit with areas of the state soon to host power crews leaving Arkansas on Thursday.

At the peak, some 300,000 customers were without power, with thousands still without as the next system begins to roll in.

While Arkansas Electric says they’ll be helping Virginia power companies out, it’s the people there that crews will be working to help keep online.

“It means more to the individuals than it does to the co-ops because they are the ones that are in the bad situation,” Sam Quirrels with Arkansas Electric said. “In the cold without the power, in the heat without the AC. It’s the individual that counts the most.”

As many as 66 linemen from co-ops across Arkansas will arrive in Virginia on Friday and could be there for at least a week, maybe longer.