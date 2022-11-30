WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Arkansas man admitted to his role in the Jan. 6 capitol riot Wednesday and pleaded guilty to a related charge.

In a video appearance, Jon “J.T.” Mott of Flippin pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, in Washington, D.C. to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

According to court records, Mott remains out on a bond of personal recognizance.

Mott originally faced a total of four counts related to entering the capitol rotunda: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Mott had been charged in May 2021. Court records show he was seen on camera, including police body cameras, inside the capitol rotunda. The same records state that social media users also tipped the FBI about Mott’s participation in the Jan. 6 riots.

Sentencing for Mott is set for March 8, 2023. The court assigned a presentence investigation to take place prior to the March appearance.

Today’s pleading to the single count was part of an agreement allowing the other three charges to be dropped. For that single charge, Mott faces up to six months in prison, up to five years probation and a $5,000 fine.

Mott also agreed to open his social media accounts for review by law enforcement.

Mott is among four Arkansas residents who have been charged in connection to the riot at the capitol.

In July, Robert Snow of Heber Springs was sentenced to 12 months of probation and $510 in special assessments and restitution for his role in the Jan. 6 riots. He had also pleaded guilty to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, a reduction of what had originally been four charges.

Two other men, Richard Barnett of Gravette and Pete Stager of Conway, still face charges in the investigation. Barnett is set to see his trial start on Jan. 9, 2023, while Stager remains in custody in Washington with his next hearing scheduled for Dec. 20.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 900 defendants in total have been arrested in the investigation.