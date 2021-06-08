Arkansas medical marijuana approaching 50,000 pounds in sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas medical marijuana sales have recently surpassed $330 million and is fast approaching 50,000 pounds in sales within the next week, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

Since the first dispensary opened in mid-2019, Arkansans have spent $330.4 million to obtain 48,914 pounds of medical marijuana.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville is the first dispensary in the state to reach 5,000 pounds in sales. Since opening in August 2019, The Releaf Center has sold more than 5,249 pounds to patients.

There are currently 33 dispensaries in operation throughout Arkansas with five that are working toward opening for business, as 38 dispensaries have been licensed in all.

The five working toward opening are 3J Investments in Lamar, Natural Root Wellness in Fayetteville, Missco Cannabis Jonesboro, Natures Herbs and Wellness Pine Bluff and Pine Bluff Agriceuticals, which was approved to open within the month by ABC, will open this month.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that 77,029 active patient cards have been administered.