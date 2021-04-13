Arkansas medical marijuana daily sales near $900K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New figures from state officials show nearly $900,000 is spent each day on medical marijuana in the state of Arkansas.

Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, said over the last 30 days, patients across the state spent an average of $880,000 each day on medical marijuana.

Arkansans have spent $285 million to get 42,769 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in 2019.

Commission officials say 12 dispensaries have sold at least 2,000 pounds of medical marijuana. There are 32 dispensaries in operation currently, with six preparing to open.

Dispensary NameLocationOpening DateMedical Marijuana sold (in pounds)
Suite 443Hot SpringsMay 10, 20192,790.58
Green Springs MedicalHot SpringsMay 12, 20193,888.4
Arkansas Natural ProductsClintonJune 20, 2019848.28
Greenlight DispensaryHelenaJune 27, 2019569.7
Native Green HensleyHensleyJuly 2, 20192,024.23
Fiddler’s GreenMountain ViewJuly 11, 20192,066.67
Releaf CenterBentonvilleAugust 7, 20194,618.88
The SourceBentonvilleAugust 15, 20192,582.93
Acanza FayettevilleSeptember 14, 20192,889.48
HarvestConwayOctober 11, 20192,650.48
Purspirit CannabisFayettevilleNovember 20, 20192,234.01
NEA Full SpectrumBrooklandDecember 9, 20192,207.06
420 DispensaryRussellvilleDecember 17, 2019830.42
Fort CannabisFort SmithDecember 18, 20191,894.02
Red River RemedyTexarkanaJanuary 10, 2020689.63
Bloom MedicinalsTexarkanaJanuary 15, 2020259.42
Plant Family TherapeuticsMountain HomeFebruary 3, 20202,260.26
Capital City MedicinalsLittle RockFebruary 14, 2020516.39
Herbology Little RockFebruary 26, 2020544.33
Custom CannabisAlexanderMarch 5, 2020780.3
Natural Relief DispensarySherwoodMarch 17, 20202,862.28
Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group)West MemphisApril 27, 2020255.22
Delta CannabisWest MemphisJuly 1, 2020643.58
Arkansas Patient Services CompanyMonticelloJuly 4, 2020191.02
Enlightened Cannabis for People, ArkadelphiaArkadelphiaJuly 16, 2020139.17
Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber SpringsHeber SpringsJuly 17, 2020235.17
Enlightened Cannabis for People, MorriltonMorriltonAugust 3, 2020214.25
Enlightened Cannabis for People, ClarksvilleClarksvilleAugust 7, 2020176.12
THF Investors DispensaryWest MemphisAugust 26, 2020102.05
High Bank CannabisPine BluffOctober 9, 2020477.82
Zen LeafEl DoradoOctober 22, 2020189.04
Spring River DispensaryHardyJanuary 7, 2021138.5

There are 74,779 active patient cards in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The next medical marijuana commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m.

