Arkansas MLK Commission celebrates continued work with Harrison Unity in the Community Fall Festival

HARRISON, Ark. – There was music, food, fun and fellowship in Harrison Wednesday as the local community and members of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission celebrated their work improving race relations.

The 2021 Unity in the Community Fall Festival brought together people from throughout the state to celebrate the natural beauty of the season and showcase the efforts of volunteers working to bring together those of different backgrounds and ethnicities.

There were live musical performances, a vendor showcase, free food and a kids zone with games and playsets. Teacher Elizabeth Darden was honored as the 2021 Outstanding Volunteer at the event.

The event marked the 18th anniversary of the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations.

For more on the work of the Arkansas MLK Commission, head to ARKingDream.org.