LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a Lakeview, Arkansas truck parts supplier for violations of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The lawsuit names the company, Dodge Off Road, and the company’s owner, Daniel Gaston, for the violations. The lawsuit includes lists of people who order parts to modify their Dodge trucks and have not yet received the parts. The complaints involve orders from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars for parts to modify a truck’s suspension or chassis.

Customers would order parts from Dodge Off Road, pay for the parts, and never receive all or most of their order. Phone calls to the company would receive promises of shipping or similar excuses, and requests for refunds would not be met. Follow-up calls to the company from dissatisfied consumers would not be answered. Some cases list deficiencies in parts which were received, requiring modifications before they could be put into service.

“Despite these assurances of communication, consumers repeatedly fail to receive a response from Dodge Off Road,” the lawsuit states. “Dodge Off Road routinely dismisses or ignores consumer requests for information regarding shipping, refunds, and concerns and ill-fitting and substandard parts. When Dodge Off Road does communicate with consumers, the information it provides is often fabricated or unreliable.”

Dodge Off Road LLC was founded in 2010. Consumer complaints are listed beginning in 2019 in the lawsuit, which states complaints about the company began in 2018.