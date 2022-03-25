FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, Arkansas State Trooper Spencer Morris has been selected National Trooper of the Year by the leadership of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, State and Provincial Division.

The award was presented on March 24 during a ceremony in Seattle, Washington before an audience of law enforcement officers from across the nation. Trooper Morris, 34, of Crittenden County, is a graduate of the 2018 Arkansas State Police Training Academy and was among a group of four regional state trooper finalists from across the nation.

Trooper Morris is assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, headquartered at Forrest City. He was recognized for his heroic actions of December 16, 2021 during an attempted traffic stop that ended in Memphis, Tennessee.

During a pursuit, Trooper Morris was shot in the chest. His body armor slowed the round, allowing him to escape with a minor wound. He returned to active duty and continues patrolling the Arkansas highways in and around Crittenden County.

It was 25 years ago [1997] when an Arkansas State Trooper was last selected by IACP as National Trooper of the Year.