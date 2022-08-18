EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The El Dorado Parks and Playground Commission is doing everything possible to revamp parks in the city, but the commission is constantly battling vandalism.

“It’s very hard to make improvements for the people when the people are vandalizing it,” said Parks and Playground Commissioner Karen Hicks.

There are eleven parks in the city of El Dorado, most of which are undergoing upgrades right now. The commission is upgrading Lions Park with a public restroom and a new basketball court.

“We have had many obstacles securing funding for a restroom at every park because of the history of vandalism,” said Hicks.

Hicks said the commission hopes to bring more public restrooms to other parks in the city as long as the current upgrades are kept from being vandalized.

Below is a detailed list of parks within El Dorado city limits:

Bodhemer Skate Park

Memorial Stadium

1205 N. West Ave.



Detroit and Sharp St.



Detroit and Sharp St. Mellor Park

E. 8th St.

Old City Park

Camp St. & N. College Ave.

Mosby Park

N. Mosby & Stuart Ave.

Mitchell Park (leash-free dog park)

W. 1st & W. 2nd St.

Oil Heritage Park

Int. Cedar and Jefferson St.

MAD PlayScape and Splash Pad

301 South Hill St.

Neel Park

Randolph St & Jewel Ln.

Oakhurst Community Park

Oakhurst Blvd. & Helms St.