LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, one ticket sold at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the regular numbers along with the Mega ball.

Lottery officials said there were many other smaller prizes won in Tuesday’s drawing, including 15 tickets worth $1,500 each. In total, there were 27,983 winning tickets sold in Arkansas worth $239,226 in prizes.

With no one claiming the jackpot, the Mega Millions prize for Friday has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion. That is the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history and the fourth-biggest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery say the real winners are students around the Natural State. Since 2009, the ASL has brought in more than $1.2 billion in funding, benefiting more than 675,000 college students around the state.