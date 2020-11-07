UPDATE: Marshall police chief resigns after uncivil social media posts

UPDATE:

MARSHALL, Ark. (FOX16)- The Mayor of Marshall confirms former Police Chief Lang Holland resigned Saturday afternoon.

Mayor Kevin Elliott said about the social media posts by the police chief, “We don’t tolerate it, it was uncalled for”.

Elliott also said public officials in the town are there to protect and serve everyone.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A protest is planned for Sunday, November 8, in Searcy County because there are some residents who disagree with social media posts made by the police chief in the city of Marshall.

Police Chief Lang Holland posted on a social media website the following: *GRAPHIC LANGUAGE*

The social platform Holland is using is where many alt-right posts are now published after Facebook blocked certain groups from its site. Holland belongs to two groups: “The Patriots” and “Ozark Proud Boys.”

*GRAPHIC LANGUAGE*

“The Ozarks Coalition” is asking for the police chief to resign. The organizers accuse Holland of openly encouraging terrorism against Americans. They said, “he uses social media and interacts with a known gang that emphasizes white supremacy, extremism, and violence.” They have a rally planned for Sunday at Marshall City Hall.

ARKANSANS WEIGH IN

“The Chief of Police in Marshall, AR is using one of his social media platforms to advocate for the harassment and death of Democrats. This man doesn’t deserve to be in a position of power and I didn’t think reporting his behavior to the mayor of Marshall would do anything.” “He is not only unsavory, disrespectful, but he is also scary and poses a risk to the public. I have sent this info to the AG of Arkansas, multiple members of the State police from the site, and the DOJ. We have tried to report him to the Marshall PD, too.” “Marshall AR is home to America’s first National River, The Buffalo River, and gets many out of state tourists and local tourists. Marshall is on highway 65 which is a major highway serving Arkansas and Missouri travelers. This threat affects more than just locals.” Messages from Arkansans about Police Chief Lang Holland

Earlier this year, Holland made the news because of his position of wearing masks.

Marshall Police Chief Lang Holland said he thinks the threat of the coronavirus has been overstated and only wears a face mask if he’s inside a business that requires them. He doesn’t make his officers wear them either. “All I’m saying is if you want to wear a mask, you have the freedom to choose that,” said Holland, who said he supports President Donald Trump. “It should not be dictated by the nanny state.” Holland is among a number of police chiefs and sheriffs in Arkansas and elsewhere who say they won’t enforce statewide mask requirements, even within their departments. Some say they don’t have the manpower to respond to every mask complaint, treating violations of the requirement as they would oft-ignored minor offenses such as jaywalking. Others, including Holland, reject the legal validity of mask requirements. Associated Press 7/26/2020.

Marshall is a city in Searcy County in north-central Arkansas. The population is 1,355 as of the 2010 census.

KNWA/FOX24 called and emailed Marshall’s Police Department, Marshall’s Mayor Kevin Elliott, and the Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office. No replies were received by the time this article was published.

As of 11:46 a.m., Saturday, the Marshall Arkansas Police Department’s Facebook page has been deactivated.

LATEST POSTS: