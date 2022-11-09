A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas got a big payout after a settlement was reached in two separate data breach cases.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced on Wednesday that the breaches involved both Experian and T-Mobile and produced a $16 million multi-state settlement.

Rutledge says that Arkansas will receive a total of $139,146.62 from that settlement.

“Con artists will stop at nothing to exploit our personal information for their gain. Unfortunately, consumers who were harmed by the data breaches in 2012 and 2015 are still dealing with the fallout,” she said.

The Experian breach in 2012 and 2015 compromised the personal information of millions of people nationwide.

The coalition also obtained a separate settlement with T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 Experian breach, which impacted more than 15 million individuals who submitted credit applications with T-Mobile.

Under the signed settlements, the companies also agreed to improve their data security practices.

The settlement also requires Experian to offer five years of free credit monitoring services to affected consumers, as well as two free copies of their credit reports annually during that timeframe.