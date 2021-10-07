Arkansas redistrict plan splitting Pulaski County advances

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have given initial approval to a new congressional map that splits up the state’s most populous county into three U.S. House districts.

The House and Senate on Wednesday approved identical versions of the redistricting proposal.

Final votes are expected on the proposal in both chambers Thursday.

The plan splits up portions of Pulaski County among the 1st, 2nd and 4th congressional districts.

Pulaski County, which includes the Little Rock area, is currently in the 2nd District. The move has drawn complaints that it will dilute the influence of minority voters in the Little Rock area.