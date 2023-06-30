LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Winners across Arkansas claimed almost $940,000 from Arkansas Scholarship Lottery in the final week of June.

LC Brown of Fordyce was the biggest winner, claiming $500,000 from a scratch-off win in the 200X game. Brown had made a stop to get some chicken when he decided to pick up a ticket.

“I knew I had won big when all the bells and sirens started going off after I gave my ticket to the store clerk to confirm my win,” Brown told lottery officials.

LC Brown (left) won $500,000 from the 200X instant game.

Brown is pictured with his brother, Frank.

Brown went on to say that he plans on continuing to work despite his windfall, noting that he enjoys “staying active.”

Lottery officials noted there are still two $500,000 tickets in circulation for the 200X game.

Two other winners each claimed $200,000, also in scratch-off winnings.

Pamela Clark of Hot Springs won from a $10 ticket from the $200,000 Max instant game and plans to put the money toward travel and her retirement. Christopher Hilbourn of Russellville turned a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratcher into $200,000 that he plans to use on home improvements.

There were also two recent big winners for the AR Progressive Jackpot, with Bruce Hoselton of Forrest City taking home $10,494 and Jeramy Fernandez of Bentonville claiming $26,883.

Pamela Clark won $200,000 playing the $200,000 Max instant game.

Christopher Hilbourn won $200,000 playing the Jumbo Bucks Extra instant game. Hilbourn is pictured with his wife, Briana.



Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials noted that they are still waiting for the owner of a $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Perryville for the June 19 drawing to come forward and claim that prize.

Both multi-state games played in Arkansas are also seeing big growing jackpots. Friday’s Mega Millions prize is an estimated $368 million, while Saturday’s Powerball drawing has a top prize of $493 million.

According to lottery officials, since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for More than 720,000 college scholarships. Players have been awarded more than $4.6 billion in prizes, with about $384 million in retailer commissions and more than $166 million in state and federal tax revenue.