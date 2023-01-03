LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the Tuesday Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $785 million, Arkansas players are using an app to purchase tickets.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery players are increasing their use of the Jackpocket app to purchase tickets, a spokesperson for the application said. In early November, when Powerball had its record $1 billion-plus jackpot, Jackpocket users made up 13.45% of tickets sold.

For the Mega Millions jackpot, Arkansas Jackpocket users made up 17% of ticket sales as of Tuesday afternoon. This is higher than the national average of 11% of Mega Million buyers in the 15 states where Jackpocket is approved.

Jackpocket became available on Sept. 24, 2022, for purchasing Arkansas lottery tickets.

Recently two Arkansas players using Jackpocket won in November, one for $390,000 in Lucky for Life, the most popular game in Arkansas according to Jackpocket, and a second for $170,000 in the Natural State lottery.

In August, a Jackpocket user won $25,000; in June, a user won $520,000 in the Natural State lottery, the largest jackpot in that game’s history.