LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday morning, showing an increase in deaths.

According to the ADH, there were four deaths during this week of the flu season, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to eight. Data also shows that there were 27 new influenza cases reported in the state within the last seven days.

Health officials reported five flu-related hospitalizations, pushing the total to 93.

The report shows that 3,467 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by healthcare providers since Sept. 27, 2021.

Health officials noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reported that the average daily school absenteeism rate this week was 8.77%, a decrease from last week’s percentage of 11.34%.

View the full flu report here or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.