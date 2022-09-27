LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Senate suspended a state senator Tuesday over a complaint he filed against another senator.

Sen. Alan Clark is suspended for the remainder of the assembly. His seniority for the next assembly was also revoked. This decision comes after Clark filed a complaint against Sen. Stephanie Flowers. In the complaint, Clark stated that the legislature overpaid reimbursements to Flowers in 2021.

The Senate Ethics Committee reported that Flowers was overpaid, but her income was altered to repay it. The report also stated that she wrote a check to repay the reimbursement.

In June, Clark faced a complaint saying that he received a reimbursement of public funds for an event he did not attend. Clark is no longer able to receive reimbursements or per diem for the rest of the year.

Due to Clark being on vacation, neither he nor his attorneys were present during the Senate’s deliberations. Sen. Trent Garner made a motion to recess and return when Clark was able to attend. The Senate voted the motion down.

Clark is gone on vacation and his attorneys also aren't able to be here. Senator Trent Garner made a motion to recess and come back when Clark can be here but senate voted it down. Meantime, the gallery is full of members of the public here to support Clark

The Senate Ethics Committee decided on their ruling saying that Clark’s complaint was “frivolous and retaliatory.”

