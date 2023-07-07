LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is calling on Target to end a program the company uses in their hiring process, calling the program discriminatory.

Cotton sent a letter to CEO and chair Brian Cornell about the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program. Cotton said that the program uses race-based criteria to job offers, promotions and business partnerships.

The senator’s move comes after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action programs in higher education, limiting the use of race in college admissions.

President Joe Biden spoke out saying that he disagreed with the court’s decision on ending affirmative action programs.

He stated that he agreed with the statement that the decision has “rolled back momentous progress” that the county has made. He also explained how ending affirmative action programs could affect diversity in higher education.

In addition to the law applying to college, Cotton claims that the law also applies to private employers.

In his letter, Cotton said that Target’s 2020 announcement to increase the number of Black employees by 20% was a racially discriminatory plan. He also said that the company promised to direct $2 billion to businesses selected based on the owners’ skin tone.

Cotton ended his letter urging the company to end its “race-based employment and partnership practices.” The senator continued saying that Target should expect litigation if the company fails to end their programs.