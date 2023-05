A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest numbers show unemployment in Arkansas continues to set record lows.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released its April unemployment report Friday showing a 2.8% rate for the month. This is lower than the previous record for the state set in March at 3%.

The April number means Arkansas has 12,869 more people employed than it did a year ago. The previous lowest-ever number was 3.1% in March and April of 2022, DWS representatives said.