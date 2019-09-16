Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:
|OVERALL
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bryant (25)
|2-0
|259
|1
|2. Greenwood
|2-0
|207
|2
|3. Bentonville
|3-0
|206
|4
|4. Fayetteville
|1-1
|175
|5
|5. North Little Rock
|1-2
|158
|3
|6. Conway
|2-1
|96
|7
|7. Harrison
|3-0
|85
|7
|8. Pulaski Academy
|1-1
|83
|6
|9. Arkadelphia
|3-0
|50
|10
|10. LR Christian
|2-0
|35
|9
Others receiving votes: Cabot 27, LR Central 19, Jonesboro 10, Morrilton 8, Warren 7, West Memphis 5, Joe T. Robinson 4, Nashville 3, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Searcy 2, Fort Smith Northside 2, Rison 2, Hazen 1.
|Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greenwood (26)
|2-0
|130
|1
|2. Searcy
|3-0
|74
|4
|3. Jonesboro
|2-1
|72
|2
|4. West Memphis
|1-1
|35
|5
|5. Lake Hamilton
|2-0
|31
|NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 21, El Dorado 19, Marion 3, LR Hall 1.
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harrison (11)
|3-0
|112
|2
|2. Pulaski Academy (11)
|1-1
|110
|1
|3. LR Christian (4)
|2-0
|77
|3
|4. Morrilton
|2-1
|41
|5
|5. Greenbrier
|1-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 9, Clarksville 9, Texarkana 3, Valley View 3, Wynne 3, LR Parkview 3, Maumelle 2, Hot Springs Lakeside 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arkadelphia (23)
|3-0
|125
|1
|2. Nashville
|3-0
|75
|2
|3. Joe T. Robinson
|2-0
|64
|4
|4. Warren
|2-0
|63
|3
|5. Shiloh Christian
|2-0
|46
|5
Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 4, Mena 2, Rivercrest 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rison (9)
|1-1
|79
|2
|2. Camden Harmony Grove (2)
|2-1
|61
|1
|3. Osceola (3)
|2-1
|58
|3
|4. Clinton (6)
|2-0
|40
|NR
|5. Newport (2)
|2-0
|38
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 33, McGehee (3) 23, Harding Academy 17, Melbourne 10, Booneville 9, Hoxie 8, Lamar (1) 6, Mansfield 2, Smackover 2, Jessieville 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hazen (15)
|2-0
|112
|1
|2. Fordyce (6)
|2-0
|101
|3
|3. Junction City (4)
|1-1
|85
|2
|4. Foreman (1)
|2-0
|55
|4
|5. Gurdon
|0-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: McCrory 6, Earle 3, Des Arc 2, Magazine 2, Quitman 1.