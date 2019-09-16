Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 14. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:

OVERALL
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bryant (25)2-02591
2. Greenwood2-02072
3. Bentonville3-02064
4. Fayetteville1-11755
5. North Little Rock1-21583
6. Conway2-1967
7. Harrison3-0857
8. Pulaski Academy1-1836
9. Arkadelphia3-05010
10. LR Christian2-0359

Others receiving votes: Cabot 27, LR Central 19, Jonesboro 10, Morrilton 8, Warren 7, West Memphis 5, Joe T. Robinson 4, Nashville 3, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Searcy 2, Fort Smith Northside 2, Rison 2, Hazen 1.

Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greenwood (26)2-01301
2. Searcy3-0744
3. Jonesboro2-1722
4. West Memphis1-1355
5. Lake Hamilton2-031NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 21, El Dorado 19, Marion 3, LR Hall 1.

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harrison (11)3-01122
2. Pulaski Academy (11)1-11101
3. LR Christian (4)2-0773
4. Morrilton2-1415
5. Greenbrier1-010NR

Others receiving votes: LR McClellan 9, Clarksville 9, Texarkana 3, Valley View 3, Wynne 3, LR Parkview 3, Maumelle 2, Hot Springs Lakeside 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Arkadelphia (23)3-01251
2. Nashville3-0752
3. Joe T. Robinson2-0644
4. Warren2-0633
5. Shiloh Christian2-0465

Others receiving votes: Dardanelle 4, Mena 2, Rivercrest 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Rison (9)1-1792
2. Camden Harmony Grove (2)2-1611
3. Osceola (3)2-1583
4. Clinton (6)2-040NR
5. Newport (2)2-038NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 33, McGehee (3) 23, Harding Academy 17, Melbourne 10, Booneville 9, Hoxie 8, Lamar (1) 6, Mansfield 2, Smackover 2, Jessieville 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Hazen (15)2-01121
2. Fordyce (6)2-01013
3. Junction City (4)1-1852
4. Foreman (1)2-0554
5. Gurdon0-210NR

Others receiving votes: McCrory 6, Earle 3, Des Arc 2, Magazine 2, Quitman 1.

