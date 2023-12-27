LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Parks is encouraging Arkansans to start the new year spending time outdoors with goals of leading a healthy life.

Arkansas State Parks will lead First Day Hikes Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The annual tradition encourages everyone to focus on enjoying the Natural State while also focusing on healthy habits.

“The First Day Hikes have become a family tradition for so many Arkansans, and I encourage all to join in and kick off the new year with an adventure through one of our beautiful trails that show why we are called the Natural State,” Shea Lewis, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said.

Arkansas park visitors can participate in a self-guided hike or hike with a ranger on the first day of 2024 or “First Weekend” (Dec. 20 – Jan. 2). Participants can receive a free sticker by going on a guided hike at a state park or completing a self-guided hike at a state park and logging miles at ArkansasStateParks.com.

Scheduled guided hikes and more tips and information on First Day Hike will be on the Arkansas State Parks’ website.