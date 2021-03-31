Arkansas State Police investigating Mountain Home officer-involved shooting

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Mountain Home.

The incident happened near the Casey’s General Store on Highway 62 where the suspect is said to have pointed a gun and fired at a bail bondsman.

According to State Police, 41-year-old Kevin Lee Donovan of Adrian, Missouri is hospitalized in critical condition in Springfield, Missouri.

Arkansas State Police say neither the Mountain Home Officer or the bail bondsman were injured.

Donovan was wanted in Missouri on charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The bail bondsman had located Donovan in Mountain Home and called local police to assist him in taking Donovan into custody.

The bondsman and officer confronted Donovan around 7:30 p.m. outside of the convenience store, with it quickly becoming a stand-off in the parking lot after Donovan brandished a gun.

State Police say Donovan fired the gun at the bail bondsman. The officer then reportedly fired his gun, wounding Donovan.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police are continuing their investigation and will then turn over their findings to the Baxter County prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.