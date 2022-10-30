BRINKLEY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a homicide.

Officers with the Brinkley Police Department were called out to the Sunset Apartments on West Walnut Street at around 2:30 Thursday morning following a report of a break -in.

Friday afternoon, family members said they found 73-year-old Shirley Bodkins dead inside that same apartment.

The investigation was then turned over to Arkansas State Police officials who began their search for 29-year-old Juwan Swanigan.

Swanigan was later arrested and is now being held on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and burglary.

Bodkins’ body was set to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.