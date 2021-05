PARAGOULD, Ark. — Arkansas State police are looking for a possible endangered child that may be traveling with two men.

Police said that Tytreus Robinson, 1, was last seen with Tyrone Robinson who was driving a white Kia Soul with the license plate 119VVD and possibly traveling towards New Orleans, Louisiana.

Possible vehicle

Tyrone Robinson

Tytreus Robinon

Police also said that Dylan Clark may also be with Tyrone Robinson in the vehicle.

Police ask that if anyone has any information to call Paragould police at (870) 236-7621.