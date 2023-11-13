LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A four-person crew from Arkansas is heading east to help fight wildfires in Kentucky.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the deployment of the wildland firefighters from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division on Monday.

The wildland fire team is mobilizing as part of the Southeastern Interstate Forest Fire Protection Compact, which enables participating state forestry agencies to send resources and personnel across state lines to suppress wildfires.

Many states in the southeast have seen extended fire seasons this year due to ongoing drought conditions. The Arkansas firefighters will spend two weeks in eastern Kentucky, responding to new fires that may flare up in that part of the state.

In addition to the four-person crew, Arkansas is offering two dozers and two trucks to assist with firefighting efforts. Forestry Division Fire Management Officer Wes McKinney was activated earlier this month to assist with efforts in Kentucky.

This recent deployment is just the latest out-of-state call for Arkansas fire crews, following deployments to Mississippi, Louisiana and Oregon.