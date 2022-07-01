RUSSELLVILLE, Ark – Arkansas Tech University has changed its academic structure effective July 1.

The change breaks the university down into four colleges, each with a focus on an academic discipline, between colleges of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), arts and humanities, business and economic development, education and health, plus the university’s graduate college.

The structure change was developed by a faculty committee in 2021 and approved by the ATU board of trustees in January.

“ATU’s new academic structure will position the university to meet the evolving needs of students, faculty and other important stakeholders,” Julie Furst-Bowe, ATU interim vice president for academic affairs said. “It will also allow ATU to pursue new opportunities, particularly in the STEM disciplines.”

Under the new structure, colleges are:

College of STEM Biological Sciences Engineering and Computing Sciences Mathematics and Statistics Physical and Earth Sciences

College of Arts and Humanities Art Behavioral Sciences Communication and Media Studies English and World Languages History and Political Science Music

College of Business and Economic Development School of Business Agriculture and Tourism

College of Education and Health Teaching and Educational Leadership Kinesiology and Rehabilitation Science Nursing Emergency Management, Professional Studies and Student Affairs Administration



The Russellville university has just over 10,000 students, with a satellite campus in Ozark. It offers degrees through the doctoral level and was founded in 1909 as Second District Agricultural School.