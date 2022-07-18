LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas shoppers will get to enjoy tax-free purchases during the state’s 10th annual tax-free holiday in August.

According to officials from the Department of Finance and Administration, items that qualify will be free of both state and local sales tax in Arkansas. The August 6-7 holiday will provide buyers with a variety of items including binders, book bags, shoes, cosmetics and clothing. DFA officials said that clothing items must be under $100 to qualify as tax free.

This will be the second year that electronics are included in the tax-free items. DFA communications director Scott Hardin said that the decision was made last year after students became dependent on technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who prefer online shopping over in-store, Hardin said that items qualify as tax-free only if they are shipped to an Arkansas address.

To qualify for tax-free items, in-store and online purchases must be made between 12:01 a.m. on August 6 and 11:59 p.m. on August 7.

To see all the items that qualify for sales tax-exempt, visit the DFA website at DFA.Arkansas.gov.