LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Greg Sled, Director of the Arkansas Tobacco Control Division passed away on Sunday.

Sled joined Arkansas Tobacco Control in 1998 and has led the Tobacco Control Division since 2020.

“Bryan and I were saddened to learn of Greg’s passing. His decades of service left a deep, lasting impact on our state. Our prayers are with Cynthia, the Sled family, and all who knew and loved Greg,” Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

The mission of Arkansas Tobacco Control is to ensure all retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers of tobacco, vapor and alternative nicotine products fully adhere to all Arkansas tobacco laws.

Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson said that Sled had a willingness to serve.

“Greg had a heart for public service, and that was evident in his work,” Hudson said. “We are grateful for his dedication and his willingness to serve. The state of Arkansas is a better place because of Greg Sled, and our prayers are with his family and many friends.”

Sled was a native of Crossett and is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren. His funeral will be Wednesday Dec. 20 at First Baptist Church in Cabot at 2 p.m.