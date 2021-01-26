Arkansas’ Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.2 Percent in December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is reporting that Arkansas’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped two and one-tenth of a percentage point, from 6.3 percent in November to 4.2 percent in December.

Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased 38,904, a result of 65,543 more employed and 26,639 fewer unemployed Arkansans. The United States’ jobless rate held steady at 6.7 percent between November and December.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “After peaking at 10.8 percent in April, Arkansas’ unemployment has slowly declined throughout 2020 and fell to 4.2 percent in December. This drop reflects the cumulative impact of recent hiring, as more Arkansans report they are currently employed.”

Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs increased 2,600 in December to total 1,252,900.

Employment in three industry sectors was unchanged. Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities rose 3,700.