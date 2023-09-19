LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the unemployment rate in Arkansas has slightly increased.

Agency officials said the state’s unemployment rate jumped one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.6% to 2.7% in August.

Data shows that the state’s civilian labor force increased by 2,556, resulting in 895 more unemployed state residents. Compared to August 2022, BLS officials said there are 28,229 more employed and 9,525 fewer unemployed Arkansans.

Officials said unemployment has jumped for the first time since October 2022, with 1,661 more Arkansans looking for work.

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 5,100 in August. Agency officials reported that the largest growth was seen in government, professional and business services, leisure and hospitality and private educational and health services. Officials said that the gains were related to the start of the school year.

For more information on unemployment rates in Arkansas, head to DWS.Arkansas.gov.