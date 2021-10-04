Arkansas Veterans Memorial Tribute Program to honor 33 recently identified veterans

A U.S. Flag flies during sunset on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Veterans Memorial Tribute Program will honor 33 recently identified veterans and one family member in its first service next week.

On Oct.13, a service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery located at 1501 W Maryland Ave. in North Little Rock to honor veterans who have served in all branches of the military during different eras.

Sheila Beatty, head of the Arkansas Veterans Memorial Program, said four served in World War II, four in the Korean War, 20 in the Vietnam War, two in the Persian Gulf War, and three served in peacetime.

Beatty explained that many veterans have died without families to claim them and the program worked with others to identify veteran remains in Arkansas.

“Veterans sometimes die without family to claim them. This program works to marshal local, state and federal resources to assist in identifying unclaimed veteran remains. It takes a lot of effort and hands to identity an unclaimed veteran,” Beatty said. “Coroners, funeral home directors and volunteers have been working to identify unclaimed Arkansas veteran remains.”

Beatty also added that the program was able to verify veterans through genealogical research methods and with assistance from the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery director.

State officials said the event is open to the public and will be live-streamed from the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs’ Facebook page.