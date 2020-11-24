Arkansas weekly flu report for 11/24/20

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public.

Since September 27, 2020, 343 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

Arkansas reported four influenza-related deaths this flu season. No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 6.6 percent among public schools, which is an increase from 5.8 percent on Nov. 7.

