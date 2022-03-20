DUMAS, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police held a news conference Sunday to give an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting outside a weekend car show in Dumas.

The ASP on Sunday morning said that there was one person who died in the shooting and at least 24 injured, including many children.

Troopers also said that there were multiple suspects in the shooting and that they had one of those suspects in custody.

A news conference where investigators are expected to provide updates on the case is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. A live stream will be available in the video player at the top of this page.