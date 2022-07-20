MARIANNA, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating an inmate’s death at the East Arkansas Regional Unit Wednesday morning.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, 62-year-old Tony E. Taylor was transported to a hospital in Forrest City where he was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m. following an incident at the unit.

ADC requested Arkansas State Police to investigate the death.

The Department of Corrections will also be conducting an internal investigation into the death.

Taylor was serving a life sentence out of Miller County for first-degree murder.