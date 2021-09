SULPHUR ROCK, Ark.– A man has died after an early Sunday morning accident in Independence County.

According to investigators, the man has been identified as 35-year-old Richard Jordan Ottaway of Sulphur Rock.

It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on North Vaughn Street.

According to the preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the Polaris Ranger operated by Ottaway went out of control in a curve and rolled causing him to be thrown.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.