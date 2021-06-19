UPDATE: At least 11 injuries after church bus crash on Highway 67 in Clay County

CORNING, Ark. – There are at least 11 injuries after a church bus crashed along Highway 67, just north of Corning on Saturday afternoon.

According to KAIT-TV, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said there are multiple major injuries since the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 67 near Highway 328.

At least 2 people have been airlifted while several others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. There has been no word on any known fatalities.

Clay Co: Accident reported on U.S. Highway 67 approximately 0.4 miles northeast of State Highway 328. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) June 19, 2021

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident scene has been cleared and Highway 67 has been reopened after being closed for over 2 hours.