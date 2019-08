ATKINS, Ark. – The city of Atkins is having a town hall meeting later this month to talk about an upcoming special election.

The topic of discussion will be the Sept. 10 Special Election on continuing the 1.5% sales tax.

The town hall is being held Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Matthew Civic Center.

Information will be provided on all projects.

All citizens are invited to attend, voice any concerns and ask questions.