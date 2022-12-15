LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas lawmakers will soon see a $140 million boost in the fight against the opioid epidemic headed their way from the attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the money will be directed to the state’s general revenue fund, with recommendations for lawmakers to use the funds to explore opioid treatment options or even create a commission.

In a Thursday news conference, Rutledge explained the funds come from $430 million in settlements from lawsuits targeting organizations like Johnson and Johnson, CVS and Walmart.

Most of the funds are restricted, meaning they must be used in the fight against opioids.

Rutledge said that regardless of the work her team has done over the years in prosecuting and suing those involved in furthering the opioid crisis, part of the fight needs to be done in the state capitol.

“While we know enforcement and we know education, we want to make sure that the legislative branch is the one using the $140 million of opioid lawsuit settlements,” she said. “I think the General Assembly is the best to address it and that’s why when we have a pot of money such as this $140 million plus, that they’re going to be the ones best to decide how to use that.”

Rutledge will be leaving the attorney general’s office in early January, though she will not move far. At that same time, she will become the next lieutenant governor in Arkansas.