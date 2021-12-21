Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dominates poll for likely 2022 primary lieutenant governor votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In the first poll asking republican voters who they would prefer for lieutenant governor, Arkansans overwhelmingly said they would choose Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge recently changed tracks when she announced her campaign for the republican primary for lieutenant governor rather than governor.

According to the poll by Cygnal, Rutledge has a commanding lead with GOP voters. Her favorability is 3.5 times higher than the second closest candidate.

Rutledge pulled ahead as the top candidate in every congressional distract, winning 57% of male voters, 55% of senior voters and 53% of conservative voters.

According to the poll results, 52% of voters said Rutledge was a favorable candidate. The second most chosen candidate, State Senator Jason Rapert, received only a 9% favorability rate. Combining the other candidates’ votes, only 17% of voters said they were the favorable choice.

The poll notes that for another candidate to get their favorability and name ID to a place that’s even on par with Rutledge, it would take them at least $2 million.