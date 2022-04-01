CAMDEN, Ark. – The body of a missing Camden Fairview High School student has officially been recovered from the Ouachita River, police said Friday.

According to authorities, the unnamed drowning victim’s body was found around 8:30 a.m.

The search for the missing student initially began on Sunday, March 27, when members of the Camden Fire Department and Camden Police Department were called to the Ouachita River area around the Camden River Walk regarding a person in distress.

According to authorities, they noticed a person 100 yards out in a flooded area in obvious distress.

Multiple rescue crews and volunteers set out to find the victim, but a storm front that rolled through on Wednesday hindered recovery efforts, which included 14 boats on the river at the time of the storm.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Camden Fairview High School expressed their thanks for all the support from the community, agencies and volunteers. CFHS also noted that counselors will remain at the school for students and staff and asked for continued prayers for the victim’s family and friends.