INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety confirmed that a Batesville man died in a crash involving an Arkansas State Police vehicle on Labor Day.

The initial crash report from the DPS states 63-year-old Michael Owens was driving a 2000 Yamaha ETC motorcycle just before 4 p.m. on Monday when he made a left-hand turn from Pfeiffer Road onto the southbound lane of Highway 167 in rural Independence County.

According to the report, Owens’ motorcycle crossed all lanes of traffic and drove into the path of a marked ASP cruiser. Investigators said the cruiser drove off the roadway to try and miss the motorcycle, but the front of the ASP vehicle still hit the motorcycle.

A spokesperson for the ASP said the trooper involved in the crash had the cruiser’s lights and sirens operating at the time of the collision.

The trooper was unharmed in the crash.