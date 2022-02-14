BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities say a Baxter County deputy was injured after the suspect in an assault case locked himself in a broken-down car and refused to get out, leading the deputy to bust out the windshield.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of a disturbance on Friday, February 11, around 4:30 p.m. involving an unruly man possibly under the influence of drugs.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they located 32-year-old Joshua Mannella of Gamaliel standing outside a home on the 4000 block of Highway 101 North. According to the report, as deputies began approaching Mannella, he jumped inside a broken-down vehicle and refused to speak with them.

After speaking with the person who called dispatchers, the deputies were advised that he was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine and had threatened to harm the caller with a broken piece of furniture.

Upon viewing the damage caused inside the home, the sheriff said deputies advised Mannella that he was under arrest. At that point, Mannella quickly jumped back inside the vehicle and locked the door. According to the police report, deputies warned Mannella several times to get out of the vehicle before they finally broke the glass.

Authorities say Manella continued to struggle with deputies, leading them to use a stun gun to subdue him. Manella was then taken into custody.

Officials in Baxter County said one of the deputies cut their hand on the broken glass while reaching in through the window and had to be treated on-scene and later transported to a local hospital. During the incident, Mannella also complained of possible glass in his eyes but refused medical treatment.

Mannella was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on felony charges including aggravated assault and second-degree battery. He was also charged with criminal mischief, fleeing and resisting arrest.

While Mannella was being booked into the jail, deputies also located 1.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, as well as a meth pipe, which led to additional felony charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently in custody awaiting arraignment on a $25,000 bond.