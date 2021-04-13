Baxter County man facing charges for sex crimes involving children

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.- A Midway man faces multiple charges involving sexual contact with children.
According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Loy Gene Beard was arrested Tuesday on rape, second-degree sexual assault, sexual indecency with a child and sexually grooming a child charges.
The Baxter County sheriff said a circuit judge issued an order to seal the probable cause affidavit and the prosecutor’s information on the case.
Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not contacted law enforcement. Victims or those who have knowledge of the allegations against Beard should contact Investigator Dwight Duch at 870-425-7000 or dduch@baxtercountysheriff.com.
Beard is being held on a $150,000 bond and cannot have contact with victims or anyone under 18 years old.
