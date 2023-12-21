BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A child with special needs was left at the wrong bus stop on Monday in Bentonville, about half a mile away from his home.

9-year-old Chayce was there until a Bentonville mail carrier helped him return home safely.

“He might have very well thought that he would never get to see his mommy and daddy that afternoon. I mean, it’s hard to think about,” Jacqueline Thompson, Chayce’s mother, said.

Thompson was at work when she received a call from her mother explaining the situation.

“Chayce had gotten off at the wrong stop and was lost,” she said.

Jacqueline Thompson with her son, Chayce

Thompson says she receives notifications when her son is dropped off at the bus stop.

When she was notified, she learned he was about half a mile away from their home.

“It’s very frustrating. Very frustrating. I mean, the safety of my child is, I mean, that means more than anything to me, anything in the world,” Thompson said.

Bentonville mail carrier Angelica Monterroza was in the right place at the right time.

“He was just crying. It broke my heart, just to see him, how scared and panicked he was. And, he was looking all around like he didn’t know where he was,” said Monterroza.

She was able to help Chayce get home.

Monterroza says she is a mom of four and something similar happened when her kids were young.

“I immediately connected and it could have ended up so bad as him getting lost completely, him not being able to find homes, nobody being around to help him or, you know, somebody again with bad intentions picking him up,” Monterroza said.

She says as a mail carrier, she freaks out whenever she accidentally delivers a package to the wrong address and will fix the mistake, but bus drivers are delivering kids to their homes.

“For them to just drop off somebody else and then claim that they dropped them off in front of their house, I mean, that’s just wrong. That’s just not right,” Monterroza said.

Thompson and her family met with Bentonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones on Wednesday to make sure this doesn’t happen again to her child or others.

She says Jones offered a bus buddy to her son.

“That’s just a little ridiculous because why should another child be responsible for my child,” Thompson said.

Thompson says they asked her for a statement sent to parents explaining what happened and saying they’re looking for a solution, counseling for her and her son, and a solution to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“She doubts that they can offer us counseling because it would be a misuse of funds, which I also found quite ridiculous seeing that the trauma was their responsibility,” Thompson said.

In the meeting, Thompson says Jones informed the family that the school is not legally responsible for giving their child transportation to and from school.

“I stopped her in her tracks and I said, no, you may be correct, but it is your responsibility once my son steps on your property, which is your bus, to put his safety in your hands and you let him down terribly on Monday,” she said.

The district told Thompson that they would work with the bus drivers and with the family to find a solution.

The family also asked for a special education bus, but it will have to be discussed in an individualized education program meeting.

Thompson says she wants the bus driver to be made an example because he failed to key in her son correctly two different times.

“When he didn’t get off the bus at a stop, and he was keyed in that he did get off. And then when he got off at the wrong stop, it makes no sense to me at all,” she said.

This isn’t the first time her son was keyed in incorrectly.

Thompson says Chayce was home with strep throat during the first week of December when she received a notification that he was dropped off.

“I look over at my son and I’m like, ‘No, you’re not on the bus, are you?’ And he kind of laughed. And we thought it was kind of funny,” Thompson said.

Since the incident, Thompson says Chayce doesn’t want to be out of her sight or ride the bus again.

“Now I’m going to have to move my schedule around, which is fine. I’ll do anything to make, you know, for the comfort of my child, but it does make it hard,” Thompson said.

Thompson says her son’s safety was compromised and “that’s not something that should ever be worried about when it comes to our schooling.”

“I just really, truly hope that Bentonville instead of sweeping this under the rug, like they’ve done in the past, we’ll do something about it this time because we’re not just letting this go,” she said.

She also says she is grateful her son is okay but, “it’s hard because it’s those thoughts of what could have happened? I could be sitting here right now with an even worse story. I could be sitting here now without my son.”

KNWA/FOX 24 reached out to the Bentonville School District for a comment but hasn’t heard back.