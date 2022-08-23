BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A student at Bentonville Schools was hit by a truck Tuesday morning while boarding a school bus, according to Bentonville Schools communications director Leslee Wright.

According to the school superintendent Debbie Jones, the child was not seriously injured.

She noted that the crossing lights on the bus were flashing and the stop arm was present when the child was struck.

Wright says Centerton Police is working the incident.

