LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas charitable foundation is awarding $3.3 million to groups across the state to improve the health and well-being of Natural State residents.

The series of 32 grants was announced Monday by the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas. Grants from $12,000 to $200,000 were made to schools, nonprofit organizations and municipal organizations across the state.

Grant categories were for maternal and pediatric health, behavioral health and social determinants of health. Programs funded include those supporting pregnancy and pediatric care, affordable housing, addiction and mental health counseling and health-related community outreach.

“The Blue & You Foundation is proud to support the efforts of these excellent organizations that are working in innovative ways to address behavioral health, maternal and pediatric health needs and the social determinants of health in our state,” Rebecca Pittillo, Blue & You Foundation president, said.

Blue & You is the charity Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield founded 22 years ago to improve health in the state. Blue Cross & Blue Shield also funds the charity, which has awarded more than $62 million since its founding.